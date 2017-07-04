Indraprastha Gas looks to piggyback on GAIL to expand beyond Delhi-NCR

IGL is likely to enter into both compressed natural gas (CNG) and city gas distribution (CGD) beyond the national territory.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is looking to piggyback on its parent GAIL (India) to expand its business beyond the National Capital Region (NCR). “We have approached GAIL and it also needs help (in gas distribution). There are some regulatory hiccups but once they are taken care of, GAIL may ask us to help. We are looking to expand beyond NCR,” said ES Ranganathan, managing director, IGL. IGL is likely to enter into both compressed natural gas (CNG) and city gas distribution (CGD) beyond the national territory.

GAIL, through its subsidiary GAIL Gas, has got the mandate to develop CGD networks in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Varanasi, Patna, Jamshedpur, Kolkata and Ranchi which will be part of the government’s Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga pipeline project. The state-run company recently launched CGD supply in Bengaluru as well. Ranganathan said IGL will start both CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) supply in Rewari, Haryana by mid-July. The company had got authorisation to operate in Rewari late last year.

“This year, we have a target of 34 new refueling stations, 19 of which will be opened in association with the oil marketing companies and 15 of our own. Also we target to provide 300,000 households connections this year,” he added. The permission to operate CGD is allocated by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board through bidding. IGL operates 421 CNG stations, as on April 30, 2017, across Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. It also provides PNG to close to 7.5 lakh households at present.