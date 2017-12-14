IndiGo to start direct flights to Colombo

IndiGo will launch direct flights to Colombo from January 20, making the Sri Lankan capital its eighth international destination. (Image: Reuters)

IndiGo will launch direct flights to Colombo from January 20, making the Sri Lankan capital its eighth international destination. Non-stop flights would be operated to Colombo from Chennai and Bengaluru from January 20, the carrier said in a relese today. “It gives us immense pleasure to add Colombo as our 49th destination and cater to the needs of both business as well as leisure travellers. “We aspire to continue providing affordable and hassle- free travel experience to our passengers within and beyond India,” IndiGo President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh said. The new flights would further consolidate IndiGo’s position as the fastest growing airline in India with 149 Airbus A320 and three ATR aircraft, the release said.