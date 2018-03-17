IndiGo to move flights on 10 sectors to IGI’s Terminal 2 starting March 25

IndiGo had unsuccessfully challenged DIAL’s decision in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. (Reuters)

The country’s largest domestic carrier IndiGo will move flights on 10 sectors from Terminal 1 to the newly-revamped Terminal 2 of Delhi’s IGI Airport starting March 25, the airport operator announced on Friday. IndiGo flights on the Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Raipur, Srinagar, Udaipur, Vadodara and Visakhapatnam sectors will now operate from T2. The terminal has an annual capacity of 14 million passengers. SpiceJet had announced its decision to shift operations on seven routes — Ahmedabad, Cochin, Goa, Gorakhpur, Patna, Pune and Surat — to Terminal 2 a day earlier. “As per the recent order of the Apex Court, both airlines submitted lists of sectors to DIAL for shifting to T2 and DIAL gave its consent to the proposal,” Delhi International Airport (DIAL) said in a statement. DIAL last year had asked SpiceJet and IndiGo to shift operations on the Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Kolkata sectors to T2 owing to congestion at T1.

IndiGo had unsuccessfully challenged DIAL’s decision in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. However, the courts allowed the airlines to retain the three core sectors with a condition that they should move out one-third of their passenger traffic volumes at T1 in the form of other routes. As per DIAL estimates, the traffic volume at T1 for IndiGo is likely to be 18.1 million passengers per annum for 2017-18.