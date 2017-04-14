IndiGo to launch additional flights on domestic network

According to the airline, the additional services will include its 15th flight between Bengaluru and Delhi, and 10th additional flight between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and Kolkata and Bengaluru.(Reuters)

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Friday announced that it will commence additional flights on its domestic network from June 2017. According to the airline, the additional services will include its 15th flight between Bengaluru and Delhi, and 10th additional flight between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and Kolkata and Bengaluru (to and fro).

The airline said it will also operate new flights from Ranchi, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. “We have witnessed a growing demand in the domestic sector for business and leisure travel,” said Aditya Ghosh, IndiGo President and Whole Time Director.

“The additional frequencies in the summer schedule are a testament to our promise to provide enhanced connectivity in the country.” Currently, with its fleet of 133 Airbus A320 family aircraft, the airline operates 907 daily flights connecting 44 destinations.