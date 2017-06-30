IndiGo, Spicejet offers: Monsoon flash sales on for festive, winter holidays. (Reuters)

Planning a holiday? The best time to purchase an air ticket for festive season and winter vacations will be within the next week as the two biggest low-cost carriers – Indigo and SpiceJet – have announced their monsoon sale for travel till March 2018.

Indigo has put a whopping 3 lakh seats for sale, bookings for which need to be made from June 28 to July 4 period. On certain routes like Chennai-Madurai, Delhi-Goa, Mangalore-Mumbai, the fares for one way has been reduced to just `745 including taxes.

Fares between Mumbai and Bangalore have been reduced to `1,799 one way while the same on the Delhi to Mumbai one – the busiest route – is being offered at `2100. Fares on the Chennai to Mumbai route also has been reduced to `1,649 one way.

SpiceJet on the other hand has started its Mega Monsoon sale for the period where all inclusive fares for its non-stop domestic flights covering routes like Jammu – Srinagar, Srinagar –Jammu, Guwahati – Agartala, Agartala – Guwahati, and Aizwal- Guwahati amongst others are being offered at at `699 to start with. Passengers who will book the tickets during this week will get to travel anytime between July14, 2017 to June 15, 2018.

“The first of its kind sale gets even better with the lucky draw which offers travelers the chance of winning International Holiday packages of 3 nights and 4 days, while the bumper prize is a fully paid 7 nights 8 days vacation in Europe for two,” said a spokesperson of SpiceJet in a press release.

Few days back Vistara also launched its monsoon sale offers.