Indigo says Twitter handle compromised, team investigating the matter

Over a post in the social networking site, Indigo said, “Our handle was compromised @8:32pm on 26 Jan 2017. Our team is investigating the matter. We have taken precautionary actions.” (Reuters)

In another major incident of cyber security breach, passenger airlines Indigo has, today, said that its official Twitter account had been ‘compromised and the airline team is investigating the matter.

Our handle was compromised @8:32pm on 26 Jan 2017. Our team is investigating the matter. We have taken precautionary actions — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 26, 2017

Indigo, a budget airline service, started in 2006, with a current fleet of 126 aircraft, currently operates flights on 41 destinations, including 36 domestic and five international services.

Earlier this year, in January 18, a Dibrugarh bound Indigo flight with 186 passengers made emergency landing in Kolkata. Following the incident, aviation regulator DGCA has ordered probe into the matter which involved serious engine glitch.