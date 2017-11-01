IndiGo sale: Discount available on flight ticket bookings, prices start at just Rs 1120

IndiGo website shows that the Rs 1120 offer is present on the Chennai to Bengaluru route.

(Reuters)

Low-cost airline IndiGo has come with new offer and discounts on flight ticket bookings. The airline is currently offering flight tickets at low cost and the prices start at Rs 1,120. Several airlines in India have announced discounted airfares to lure in flyers after for the upcoming winter season. For the year-end, you can travel to your favourite vacation destinations or fly home for a holiday at cheap rates. Right now, apart from IndiGo, AirAsia India is also offering flight tickets at low rates, as the prices start at Rs 1,299. The AirAsia offer is will end on November 5 and you can book tickets till April 30 next year.

A quick look at the IndiGo website shows that the Rs 1120 offer is present on the Chennai to Bengaluru route. Meanwhile, there are other routes as well where the ticket prices are low. On the Jammu Srinagar route, you can book tickets at Rs 1168. Additionally, Delhi Jaipur flight tickets start at Rs 1178, Imphal Guwahati route prices begin at Rs 1212, Kolkata Bhubaneshwar route starts at Rs 1299, and the Bengaluru to Goa flights can be availed at Rs 1316. The Rs 1120 offer is valid on the Chennai Bengaluru later in November.

IndiGo, which has the largest share in the domestic aviation market. The no-frills airline operates 940 daily flights to 46 destinations with a fleet of 138 Airbus A320 family aircraft. InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, had reported a massive rise in September quarter net at Rs 551.5 crores, boosted by a one-time payment towards engine issues and delayed aircraft deliveries and higher margins.

IndiGo’s website shows that an additional, non-refundable convenience fee of Rs 200 will be charged per passenger per sector on all online payments made via net banking/credit card/debit card.