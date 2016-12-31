IndiGo grows fleet size, announces 10 additional frequencies

Besides, the low cost carrier (LCC) announced additional flight operations, which it termed as being “in-sync with its organic growth in route network” and in response to the growing demand on its existing routes. (Express photo)

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that it has taken the delivery of 13 Airbus A-320 Neo aircraft on December 27 and also announced the launch of 10 additional frequencies. According to the airline, with the latest additions, its fleet size has grown to 125 aircraft in its 125th month of operations.

Besides, the low cost carrier (LCC) announced additional flight operations, which it termed as being “in-sync with its organic growth in route network” and in response to the growing demand on its existing routes.

The additional frequencies will come into effect from January 1, 2017. The new schedule will see 10 additional frequencies connecting Hyderabad to Goa, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

“The delivery of the 125th aircraft in the 125th month of our operation is indeed a landmark occasion for us. It reinforces our commitment towards the industry and living our promise of providing the best flying experience to our passengers,” Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director, IndiGo was quoted in a statement.