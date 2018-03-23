IndiGo gets two new engines from Pratt

IndiGo president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh recently said the airline will get all the aircraft back in service soon. (Reuters)

IndiGo has received two new engines from Pratt and Whitney for its grounded fleet of A320 neo, an airline official said on Thursday. The carrier will make one aircraft operational from Friday using the spare engines, adding to three already back in service earlier in the week. “We received two new engines on Wednesday night from Pratt and Whitney. We will make operational another aircraft from Friday. This will be our fourth aircraft to be back in service,” the official said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 12 grounded 11 A320 neo aircraft, powered by Pratt and Whitney’s PW1100, due to recurring mid-air engine failures. Out of the 11 grounded aircraft, 8 belonged to IndiGo and 3 were from Go Air’s fleet. Last month also IndiGo had to ground 3 of its aircraft following European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issuing emergency airworthiness directive on the same engines.

IndiGo president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh recently said the airline will get all the aircraft back in service soon. “We are actively engaged with engine manufacturer on getting all our aircraft back in the skies in the coming weeks. Two of our grounded NEOs VT-ITX and VT-IVE are already back in service from today,” Ghosh said in a release on Tuesday. The third aircraft with the VT-ITF registration was made operational on Wednesday. With 4 out of 11 grounded aircraft back in service from this week, the airline aims to reduce the number of daily flight cancellatons.