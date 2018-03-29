IndiGo flight suffers tyre burst at Hyderabad Airport; narrow escape for YSR Congress MLA, other passengers

(Representative Image, Source: PTI)

An IndiGo flight carrying as many as 77 people from the temple city of Tirupati to Hyderabad suffered a tyre burst on landing at the airport on Wednesday evening. The incident took place at the time of landing at Hyderabad airport. The airlines said that all the 72 passengers that included an infant were evacuated safely. The incident affected the operations at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The authorities had to divert a few flights to a nearby airport as the aircraft got stuck on the runway.

The flight that suffered the tyre burst also had YSR Congress MLA Roja on board. The political leader shared few visuals from the aircraft to some television channels. In these video clips, the passengers can be seen having heated argument with the crew over the delay in opening the doors. The pilot was heard advising passengers to be calm and remain seated while he landed the aircraft.

“IndiGo flight 6E 7117 operated by an ATR (aircraft) from Tirupati to Hyderabad suffered a tyre burst while landing at Hyderabad Airport. The 72 passengers and one infant and four crew members are safe,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The flight had reportedly left the Tirupati Airport at around 8:55 PM and landed at the Hyderabad airport at around 10:25 PM on Wednesday. After the incident, the operations at the airport were affected till 2:30 am in the morning.

The airline had started inducting ATR planes in its fleet only from last November.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an IndiGo flight 6E-7204 skidded off the runway on Wednesday. The flight skidded off the runway during landing in Vijayawada.