IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to operate 1,000 flights a day

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that it has become the first Indian airline to operate “1,000 plus flights in a day”. According to the airline, its flight 6E 185 from Mumbai to Kochi operated on December 22, 2017 became the 1,000th flight. “IndiGo also took the delivery of its 31st Airbus A-320 Neo aircraft on the same day to join its ever growing fleet making the first Indian carrier with a 150 aircraft fleet,” the company said in a statement. “The milestone underlines IndiGo’s position as the country’s largest and fastest-growing carrier with 150 Airbus and one ATR aircraft connecting 46 destinations.”