India’s second Forevermark store will be in Kolkata

The country’s second exclusive store for Forevermark diamonds will come up in the city by the festive season. “After our first exclusive store in Bangalore, the next exclusive store of Forevermark diamonds will come up in Kolkata shortly,” Forevermark India president Sachin Jain said here today at the sixth edition of Forevermark forum. Forevermark is a brand of De Beers and every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and goes beyond standard 4Cs to select for genuine, natural and untreated, the company said.

Forevermark CEO Stephen Lussier said India is an important market and has taken second slot in the world surpassing America. China is the top market for Forevermark accounting for some 40 per cent followed by India, which shares 15-20 per cent of the global market. Though there were some jitters in the diamond market after demonetisation in the end of 2016, yet the Indian market is expanding at a rate of 60-70 per cent, Lussier said. He welcomed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the long term and hoped challenges of implementation in the immediate term will be ironed out.