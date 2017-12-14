India’s first offshore wind projects auction for 5GW in 2018

India will invite bids for the first time to set up offshore wind power projects in the country with the government planning to auction for 5 gigawatt (GW) of capacity. (Image: Reuters)

India will invite bids for the first time to set up offshore wind power projects in the country with the government planning to auction for 5 gigawatt (GW) of capacity, New and Renewable Energy Minister R.K Singh said on Thursday. Addressing the National Energy Conservation Awards event here with President Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest, Singh also said that India will surpass its target of having 175 GW renewable energy capacity and achieve 200 GW by 2022. “Our target is that we would auction at least 5 GW of offshore wind capacities next year. Survey is in progress at a location. We would start survey at two more locations and have placed order to buy equipment for that,” Singh, who is also the Power Minister, told the gathering.

“We would not only achieve the target of having 175 GW renewable energy capacity by 2022 but would surpass that and have at least 200 GW by then,” he said. He also said the current fiscal would see auctions for 9 GW of wind energy, which also includes already auctioned capacities. The next two fiscals will each see bidding for 10 GW of wind capacity. The government has already auctioned 2 GW wind capacity in two rounds so far this year.

The country’s current wind power installed capacity is 32 GW. Earlier this week, the government issued the norms for wind power auction. “In solar energy, we would auction 20 GW projects, including those already auctioned this year. Next year, we will auction 30 GW and another 30 GW in the subsequent year,” Singh said. “Next, we will be inviting bids for floating solar capacities,” he added, referring to solar power units erected atop reservoirs.