India’s Bird Group eyes hotel expansion in Europe, Middle East after UK

Villa at Henrietta Park, Bath (Source: Website)

India’s Bird Group, which owns the Roseate Hotels and Resorts chain, has said it is planning to expand across Europe and the Middle East after completing the acquisition of a new boutique hotel in the UK. Villa at Henrietta Park in the historic city of Bath in south-west England, which has been rebranded as The Roseate Villa, became the third UK property to be acquired by the New Delhi-based group after The Royal Park, a Roseate House Hotel, in London and The Forbury Roseate in Reading, southern England.

“As the only Indian luxury hospitality brand with the largest number of hospitality assets in the UK, we have plans of acquiring hotels and exploring management prospects in India and international markets like Europe and the Middle East. “These opportunities are being evaluated for synergies with the offerings of our brand – Roseate Hotels and Resorts,” said Ankur Bhatia, executive director, Bird Group and director, Bird Hospitality Services. “Roseate Hotels & Resorts has been looking at organic as well as global acquisitions to expand their presence,” he said.

The group’s flagship property is the Roseate New Delhi, a luxury resort located between the historical attractions of New Delhi and corporate hub of Gurgaon. Besides two properties in New Delhi, the group also runs luxury hotels and resorts in Jaipur and Goa, with the Roseate Ganges at Rishikesh set to open by December this year. “Roseate Hotels and Resorts offers a portfolio of new and existing ultra-chic luxury hotels carefully curated envisaging the best in design, art, hospitality, and personalisation centred around guest experience,” said Ravi Birdy, Executive Director, Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

The name Roseate comes from birds with pink feathers and implies the group’s imaginative and contemporary design for each hotel. The Bird Group was founded in 1971 and today has more than 45 offices employing over 9,000 staff across the world. Besides hospitality and luxury retail, its core businesses include travel technology, aviation services and education.