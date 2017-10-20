Indian sellers scout for customers in global e-markets

As the festive season sale enters its crucial phase, Indian sellers are increasingly scouting for new customers far away from their home.

As the festive season sale enters its crucial phase, Indian sellers are increasingly scouting for new customers far away from their home. They are taking a ride on different marketplaces operating across the globe to increase their clientele base. It’s not just that Indian sellers are taking a hitch hike on Amazon global or eBay.com, but they are getting registered on different marketplaces operating in south east Asia, France, Mexico, Japan, China and other geographies. Apart from catering to the Indian diaspora celebrating Diwali and Dussehra, sellers also ride on the festive season of the West — Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas. Generally, the last quarter of the year (October-December) sees a 40-50% spike in e-commerce exports from India, said Dr Rangarajan, professor (strategic management) head – centre for MSME studies at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).

Rohit Kulkarni, country manager, Payoneer, a leading digital payment services provider, said: “An increasing number of Indian sellers are getting registered on Lazada, C. Discount, Linio, Rakuta, JD.com to reach buyers from South East Asia, France, Mexico, Japan and China, respectively”. Kulkarni, however, added that majority of buyers of Indian goods through e-commerce portals are from the US and Europe. According to a recent joint Ficci and IIFT report, the revenue from cross-border trade in the B2C segment is likely to increase from the current $500 million to $2 billion by 2020. The report added, “E-commerce is transforming the way business is done in India and across the globe. Cross-border e-commerce is delivering plenty of opportunities for the small companies as well, which were so far only available for the large companies”.

Dr Rangarajan said, “It is not only festive push that Indian sellers have lapped up. The protectionism policies of developed countries have to a certain extent also helped Indian sellers. The fact that the US has problems with Nafta (North American Free Trade Association) and AGOA (African Growth Opportunity Act) has brought slight advantage to Indian sellers”. Abhijit Kamra, head- global selling, Amazon India, said: “Over 26,000 Indian sellers are selling their goods on Amazon global selling platform. The selections have increased to over 70 million this year, compared with about 25 million we saw last year. We have also opened exclusive Diwali stores on our US and UK portals.”

Amazon global selling programme helps exporters to sell their wares across 180 countries through its various marketplaces. Kamra said while Diwali spike will get buyers from the Indian diaspora who buys items ranging from diyas, rangoli, pillow covers etc, the Q4 generally sees a spike in the selling of apparel and jewellery from Indian exporters. Riding on the bandwagon of festive sale, Flipkart, which recently acquired eBay India, is looking to further expand its global footprint for its domestic sellers.

Vidmay Naini, head, Flipkart Global, said: “The increase in exports by Indian sellers on our platform has given us a double-digit growth over past years. Several categories that have grown significantly are home and garden, outdoor living, yard equipment, fashion, jewellery and furniture. Natural and alternative remedies in health and beauty category are also another category that is seeing a huge traction of late”.