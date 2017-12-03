Indian Railways makeover: What the transporter really needs to transform itself

On Policy direction, the first pillar of assessment on the index, the railways’ medium-term investment plan with an outlay of Rs 8.56 lakh crore, and sharp increase in investments in fiscals 2014 to 2017 have been cited as drivers.

The Indian Railways needs an investment of Rs 8 lakh crore in the next five fiscals through FY22, CRISIL has estimated. Scoring 5 out of 10 on the CRISIL InfraInvex 2017, a framework to track, measure and assess the development, maturity and investment attractiveness of various segments of the infrastructure sector, the investment outlook for the rail sector is ‘weak’, the ratings agency has said. On Policy direction, the first pillar of assessment on the index, the railways’ medium-term investment plan with an outlay of Rs 8.56 lakh crore, and sharp increase in investments in fiscals 2014 to 2017 have been cited as drivers. As drags, decades of chronic under-investment, large gaps, and the absence of independent fare determination are important.

On Institutional capacity and regulatory maturity, the second pillar of assessment, the agency has highlighted station re-development (through PPP) being initiated and decks getting cleared for an independent rail regulator as drivers. The slow pace of organisational revamp and decentralisation of decision-making, lack of clarity on development models for projects such as station redevelopment and the Rail Development Authority still being in its early stages are drags.

On Financial sustainability, the third pillar of assessment under the InfraInvex, efforts by the transporter to increase non-fare box revenues are a driver. The operating ratio being under pressure due to subdued traffic growth, challenges in the freight business, and the UDAN scheme denting the higher margin A/C business of the railways are listed as drags.

On Implementation track record, the fourth pillar, the drivers are: visible progress on electrification, rolling stock and line doubling/tripling for congestion reduction, elimination of unmanned crossings and introduction of modern locomotives and trains. Recent accidents raising concerns on safety and limited progress on monetisation of real estate assets are the drags in this category.

Revenue earnings



Indian Railways’ earnings have been increasing steadily over the past few years to reach an estimated Rs 176,000 crore in fiscal 2017, (CAGR of ~7% between FY14 and FY17). However, an alarmingly high operating ratio of 96.9% in FY17 remains a cause for concern. Fare-based revenues contribute more than 90% to the total revenue of the railways. But Other revenues are the fastest-growing segment of rail earnings, increasing at a CAGR of 15% between fiscals 2013 and 2016. Initiatives such as advertising, station redevelopment, and other asset monetisation measures are expected to increase the share of non-fare revenue from ~6% now to 15% – or ~Rs 18,000 crore – in the next 5 years.

Investment plan



The railways has been trying to compensate for decades of under-investment with a huge increase in the current five-year plan (FY2016-2020). An outlay of Rs 8.56 lakh crore is envisaged. The financing for this is expected to come from gross budgetary support from the central government, the railways’ own internal resources, and extra budgetary resources (PPP, state and public sector undertakings, joint ventures, Indian Railways Finance Corporation and financial institutions such as the Life Insurance Corporation of India).

In the first two years of the five-year plan, i.e. in FY2016 and 2017, total investments of Rs 2.14 lakh crore have been made, which corresponds to 25% of the total investment envisaged. Considering the current pace of investment, the railways will likely miss the investment target of Rs 8.56 lakh crore for FY2020.

With inputs from the CRISIL

Infrastructure Yearbook 2017