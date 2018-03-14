Indian Oil, ONGC, Coal India most profitable PSUs in FY17, know about worst performers

These firms account for 55.66 percent of the total losses suffered by the top ten loss-making CPSEs in 2016-17.

Indian Oil, ONGC and Coal India are among the best performing three public sector units (PSUs) for FY17, PTI reported citing government survey tabled in Parliament today. Out of the by 82 loss-making CPSEs during FY17, top ten loss-making state-owned firms accounted for 83.82 percent of total losses. BSNL, Air India and MTNL were the firms which incurred the highest losses, the Public Enterprises Survey 2016-17 said. These firms account for 55.66 percent of the total losses suffered by the top ten loss-making CPSEs in 2016-17, the report said.

A contribution of 19.69 per cent, 18.45 per cent and 14.94 per cent, respectively, was made by Indian Oil, ONGC and Coal India to the total profit made by the top ten profit making central public sector units during 2016-17.

While Hindustan Fertiliser Corporation and Power Finance Corporation have made exit from the list, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd have entered the league. Out of the total profits made by 174 profit making CPSEs during the year, the top-ten profit making PSUs account for 63.57 percent of the total profit.

Western Coalfields Ltd, STCL, Air India Engineering Services and Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymer Ltd are the new entrants in the list. The units namely Hindustan Cables, BHEL and ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) which were in loss in FY16 have entered into profit in FY17.