Indian Angel Network invests close to R340 cr across 32 deals in 2016

Indian Angel Network (IAN) has invested close to R340 crore (over $49 million) across 32 deals in seed, early stage and innovative ventures in calendar year 2016. IAN has invested in a wide range of sectors, through 2016, including in ventures which are plugging gaps in the value chains of e-commerce, education, healthcare, gaming, hospitality, media, IT, lifestyle, transportation, bio-tech and mobile services start-ups.

The 2016 portfolio include PayTunes- mobile advertising platform, Lawrato – legal advisors, Roadhouse Hostels – a chain of backpackers hostels, 6Degree- tech-enabled fashion venture, Little Black Book- a Delhi-based city guide, Roast- entertainment media firm, SP Robotics Works- robotics start-up, Styledotme- fashion app, Prophesee- digital analytics firm, Staqu- marketplace for architectural services, Orahi-carpooling app, Transcell technologies- biotech start-up and one way cab- cab service provider, to name a few.

Saurabh Srivastava, co-founder, IAN, said: “The government’s focus on Start Up India has truly energised the entrepreneurial ecosystem. For IAN, the momentum of 2015 only intensified in 2016 and we saw over 7,000 entrepreneurs, addressing both local and global opportunities with ever more innovative technologies and business models. It is time for investors to come out of the woodwork and participate in this exciting revolution and celebrate Indian entrepreneurship. We are on a roll and 2017 will see IAN moving to a new paradigm – taking the angel investing to an entirely different level.”

A statement from IAN said it recognises the power and risks of entrepreneurship. It truly walks with the start-up entrepreneurs bringing in money, mentoring and global market access.

Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder & president, IAN said: “It has been a great year for us. We have seen the critical role that angel investors play in breeding innovative companies. On the other hand, IAN has helped investors build a risk hedged portfolio spread across sectors, stages and geographies, enabling the kicker in Investor portfolios.”

Padmaja said, 2016 has been an exciting year for the IAN by investing in about 32 deals, averaging 3 deals a month while getting cash exits for our investors with 4X returns in 26 months and 2X returns in 15 months. Its portfolio companies are tracked by VC’s and PE for the next round of funds regularly.

IAN has close to 450 investors from 10 countries with presence in 7 locations, which includes cities in India and UK. IAN has invested in start-ups from diverse industries and sectors. The investor group comprises successful and established entrepreneurs as well as CEOs. They not only invest in innovative start-ups but also provide valuable inputs on strategy, in addition to providing access to their vast global networks.