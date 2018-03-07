Indiabulls co-founder Rajiv Rattan to float NBFC via tie-up with US PE firm

Industry experts say that with the total pooled in capital of about 0 million (Rs2,600 crore) over the next three to four years, the entity could emerge a top rung non–banking finance platform.

In his second innings, post a much publicised split with Indiabulls in 2014, Rajiv Rattan, chairman of Rattanindia Infrastructure, is set to make a comeback to the world of finance through a tie-up with US private equity player Lone Star. Rattan, one of the original promoters of the Indiabulls Group, plans to float an NBFC with a start-up capital of $200 million (Rs 1,300 crore), to which both, he and Lone Star, will commit an equal sum of $100 million initially, with an option to invest another $100 million each at a later date, said people with direct knowledge of the development.

“The intent is to build a billion dollar book over the next three to four years,” said a source familiar with the transaction. Experts say that the initial capital of $200 million is sufficient to start a corporate lending business, given the regulatory framework today. The deal revives the secondary NBFC, RattanIndia Finance, that Rattan had acquired and re-christened some years ago.

When contacted for the story, Rajiv Rattan denied any such move.

Rattan, it is learnt, will be meeting his capital contribution through a mix of personal funds and by raising money against shares in other entities. He currently owns a 54% stake in RattanIndia Power (market capitalisation of over Rs 1,700 crore) and over 83% of RattanIndia Infrastructure (`690 crore), as per the shareholding pattern filed with the stock exchanges. Nearly 96% of his stake in the power company has been indicated as pledged in the filing in December 2017.

In India, Lone Star Funds has partnered with IL&FS for a $550 million joint investment fund for stressed assets. Sources say Lone Star was scouting for more investment opportunities to expand outside of the stressed assets space in India. On its website, Lone Star says that since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, it has organised seventeen private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling over $70 billion.

On the business front, Rattan seems to have set ambitious targets. “The NBFC will look at pure vanilla wholesale financing opportunities with a ticket size of about Rs50-150 crore with an IRR expectation of 14% to 15%. They will also get into retail financing. The idea is to build a quality book, balancing it with decent scale, and staying out of the stressed assets space,” said a person familiar with the strategy. The target is to build a billion dollar book over the next couple of years with Rs 1,300 crore equity and over Rs 4,000 crore of loans (at a leverage of three times), said the person.

While searching for a foreign investor, Rattan was also trying to cut a deal with Farallon Capital, as he had familiarity with the US based investment firm from his Indiabulls days (Farallon had invested in Indiabulls’ real estate business earlier), but apparently, sources say, the talks fizzled out.

Industry experts say that with the total pooled in capital of about $400 million (Rs2,600 crore) over the next three to four years, the entity could emerge a top rung non–banking finance platform.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) had a net worth of `6,477 crore at the end of FY17, while Shriram Transport Finance (STF) had a net worth of Rs 11,302 crore, according to their annual reports filed with the stock exchanges. But this after being in business for many years — MMFS was incorporated in 1991, while STF was born in 1979.

Of late, NBFCs seem to have become a flavour of the season for foreign investors looking for a slice of the financial sector pie in India. New entrants like Jaipur-based Finova Capital, backed by private equity fund Sequoia, are jostling for business with arms of large business houses like Piramal Group, Aditya Birla Group and Edelweiss.

Lone Star spells out its investment approach on its website saying it is specifically seeking to capitalise on market conditions in which: liquidity is restricted and financing is constrained; financial institutions’ balance sheets are under pressure and there is a need to dispose of high volumes of assets to manage capital, deleverage and build liquidity.

By Manisha Singhal