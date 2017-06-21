India vs Pakistan: Star India loses Rs 10 cr in revenues over truncated Champions League final

Star India, the official broadcaster of the the ICC Champions Trophy, is understood to have missed out on some Rs10 crore of revenues after the final match of the Champions Trophy was shorter than expected. (PTI)

Star India, the official broadcaster of the the ICC Champions Trophy, is understood to have missed out on some Rs10 crore of revenues after the final match of the Champions Trophy was shorter than expected. The finals, played between India and Pakistan on Sunday was shorter than the scheduled 100 overs following India’s poor performance. As such, Harsha Joshi, executive VP- group trading, Dentsu Aegis Network told FE that Star India’s revenues fell short of the target of Rs43.5 crore. “Star India’s ad-sales strategy is very different compared to rest of the broadcasters. The media company does not sell stand alone advertising inventory, instead it packages advertising spots of various sporting leagues aired in a month across its channels including the two language feeds – English and Hindi apart from HD,” observed Joshi. For a-one-day (ODI) match, which has 100 overs (50 overs each), a broadcaster sells advertising inventory of one hour 36 minutes, roughly one minute between overs. However, on Sunday Star India wasn’t able to air ad inventory of 16.6 – 20 minutes.

Also Watch:



Star India charged Rs12-14 lakh for a 10 second spot on both the English and Hindi feeds, for the India versus Pakistan match, from advertisers such as mobile handset maker – OnePlus. The broadcaster is believed to have charged Rs2.80 lakh – Rs3.20 lakh per 10 second spot for the non -India matches. The ad rate for the last India versus Pakistan match is understood to have ranged between Rs7- Rs8 lakh for a 10 second spot. While companies such as Nissan, Oppo, MRF Tyres, Emirates , that bought the lead sponsorship for the tournament, are understood to have paid about R12 crore each. The remaining sponsors including Pepsi Max, Intel, Money Gram amongst others are believed to have paid around Rs7-8 crore each. In 2013 when India played England in the finals, Star charged Rs4-5 lakh per 10 second spot for the English feed alone.