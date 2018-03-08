India keen to collaborate with others on 5G technology

Sinha said India’s philosophy has always been on sharing its experiences with various endeavours related to public good with friendly countries in order to support their journeys on the path of digital inclusion. (Reuters)

Stressing the need for India to keep pace with the world on technological developments in the communications sector, telecom minister Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the country is open to partner with other nations on 5G.

Speaking at Convergence India 2018, he said the most important area for the country to explore is the fifth generation (5G) technology. “We have taken several steps in this direction like setting up a test bed and are keen to collaborate with other countries engaged in this endeavour (5G), so that we are among leaders, and not the followers in the assessment, refinement and adoption of this technology.”

Sinha said India’s philosophy has always been on sharing its experiences with various endeavours related to public good with friendly countries in order to support their journeys on the path of digital inclusion. “We are of the belief that partnerships that are built on the principles of trust and transparency result in mutually beneficial outcomes. As we reach out to other countries, we seek to promote collaboration against competition and cooperation against conflict.”