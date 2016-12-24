India drops initial objections, clears Google Technology patent to improve mobile phone out of service response

Google has secured Indian patent for an invention relating to techniques for the mobile phones to improve responses to out-of-service conditions. The Chennai patent office granted the patent to Google Technology Holdings, after being satisfied with the responses filed by the company against the initial objections the patent office had raised post examination of the application.

In the recent years, the mobile communications industry has exploded in subscriber growth and in a ripple effect it has started to chock the network resulting in loss of coverage.

According to a patent document filed by Google, when a mobile unit detects a loss of coverage – that is an out-of -service condition – the mobile unit typically takes steps to reacquire a witless signal. For example, many handsets will scan for the system with which it last communicated and possibly other communication networks, both of which may be stored in a preferred roaming list.

Google submitted that there is a balance that needs to be addressed when designing scanning techniques during an out-of-service condition. One competing interest is the need for the handset to scan frequently for the lost network and other available networks to enable quick re-acquisition of a wireless signal.

The other concern is to ensure that the power drain on the handset from the out-of-service scanning was not too great as to cause a significant degradation in life.

The company claimed that as a result, the handset manufactures are constantly seeking new techniques for scanning during out-of-service condition.

The patent application was filed by Motorola Mobility Inc, in 2009, before the Chennai patent office. In 2011 Google had bought Motorola Mobility. With it Google acquired more than 20,000 mobile patents. Though in January 2014 , Google had sold Motorola Mobility to Lenovo, the deal had excluded the rights of patents owned by Google.