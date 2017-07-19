In new BSNL offer, installation charges waived off for fixed line services, 100 pct cashback plan unveiled

BSNL at present leads the wireline service segment with 55.34 per cent market share. (PTI)

State-owned telecom firm BSNL today waived installation charges for fixed line services, which are in the Rs 600-850 range, for new connections across the country. The company will also give 100 per cent cash back on purchase of WiFi enabled broadband modem by customers opting for plans of monthly rental of Rs 675 and above. In a statement, BSNL announced scheme for the “waiver of Installation charges for new landline or wireline, Broadband and FTTH connections (voice/Broadband/combo in all the circles” to attract new customers and push its wireline services. The company charges Rs 600 for installing any new landline connection and Rs 850 for new broadband connection. “The scheme is effective from today and is not a limited period offer. It will continue till further orders or announcement,” a senior BSNL official said. It announced another scheme “ADSL WiFi modem for Rs 1,500 with

It announced another scheme “ADSL WiFi modem for Rs 1,500 with 5 year warranty and 100 per cent cashback” for broadband customers who will opt for any broadband plan with fix monthly charge of Rs 675 and above and purchases the ADSL WiFi modem from BSNL for Rs 1,500. The cash back will be offered at the rate of Rs 50 per month for maximum of 30 months. BSNL at present leads the wireline service segment with 55.34 per cent market share. It has over 1.33 crore wireline subscribers which include 98 lakh broadband connections.