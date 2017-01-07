In latest Ratan Tata broadside against Cyrus Mistry, Tata Sons calls EGM

While the Mistrys have an 18.38% stake in Tata Sons through their family investment arms, legal experts said there’s no provision in the Companies Act, 2013. (File Photo)

The boardroom battle between the Tatas and Cyrus Mistry took yet another turn on Friday with the group’s holding firm Tata Sons calling for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on February 6 to vote Mistry out of its board. According to sources, the step is being taken to ensure confidentiality ahead of the many legal battles the two sides are headed for.

While the Mistrys have an 18.38% stake in Tata Sons through their family investment arms, legal experts said there’s no provision in the Companies Act, 2013, that guarantees even a major shareholder a seat on the board.

“The Companies Act doesn’t bestow any privilege on a shareholder, irrespective of his/her stake, as far as a seat in the company’s board is concerned although the convention is that anyone with a 10% or higher stake is generally offered a seat,” said a senior corporate lawyer with a major law firm.

He also said that whether a major shareholder can nominate a member of the board or not ultimately boils down to the clauses in the company’s articles of association (AoA).

Also Watch:

“While the law gives the right to any shareholder with an over 10% stake to call for an EGM, including a provision in the company’s AoA that allows him to nominate a director needs a special resolution passed by 75% of shareholders,” he added.

The decision to convene an EGM of Tata Sons to remove Mistry from its board comes two-and-a-half months after he was unceremoniously replaced as the company’s chairman on October 24 on charges of under performance and not having kept in mind the ethos of the Tata Group. Following Mistry’s removal, there have been a major war of words between him and the Tata Sons. Apart from Mistry, the Tatas also gunned for their one-time ally and friend Nusli Wadia whom they accused of acting in concert with Mistry. While Mistry stepped down as director of the remaining five Tata firms following his ouster from the board of Tata Consultancy Services in an EGM, Wadia was removed as independent director from the boards of Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals. Wadia has retaliated by calling all allegations against him a part of vendetta by Ratan Tata and has moved court in a Rs 3,000-crore defamation suit as well as a criminal defamation suit against Tata and Tata Sons.

Last week, Tata Sons, following Mistry moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), sent him a legal notice for alleged breach of confidentiality by making public sensitive company documents including minutes of board meetings. Given that the petition filed in NCLT against Tata Sons is through Mistry’s investment arm Cyrus Investments, Tata Sons charged him with breach of confidentiality and asked him to cease and desist from sharing confidential and sensitive information that he had access to as a director of the company. In the notice, Tata Sons has termed Mistry attaching dozens of confidential and sensitive company documents in his petition to NCLT through his investment arm a “reckless failure” in discharging of “fiduciary, legal and contractual duties”.

Mistry, through Cyrus Investment, had moved NCLT on December 20 alleging oppression of minority shareholders by the company. In his petition to NCLT under sections 241, 242 and 244, Mistry had also, among other things, annexed the minutes of the board meeting of Tata Sons on October 24 in which he was removed.