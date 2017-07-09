In IT layoffs season, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates reveals 3 skills to succeed in future job market

Gates also said that it won’t be necessary for people to have advance knowledge of these topics. (Source: Reuter)

One of the world’s richest men and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed what he thinks would be the greatest skills which would make someone more successful in the job market of the future. This comes even as the Indian IT industry is reportedly being hunted by layoffs in a number of firms. According to the Microsoft co-founder, the future belongs to those who are good with either science or numbers. Gates has reached the conclusion after going through data he has collected. Bill Gates added that those armed with the knowledge of science, maths and economics will benefit in the future. He added that many careers in the future will be dependent on the knowledge in fields like science, engineering and economics. Bill Gates, while speaking to LinkedIn’s Executive Editor Daniel Roth, had said, ”I do think a lot of careers will depend on the basic knowledge of sciences, maths and economics,” The Independent reported.

Gates also said that it won’t be necessary for people to have advance knowledge of these topics, but they need to know what can be done and what can’t be done. Gates said, ”People need not have to know how to write code for a programme, but they should know and should have an understanding of what can be done by engineers and what can’t be done by engineers.” Bill Gates went on to say that those who are proficient in these three subjects will bring change in the organisations in which they are employed, as reported by The Independent.