In Apple vs Google burger war, Sundar Pichai wins hearts of Twitterati; here is how

Be it Twitter or Facebook conversations aren’t the same without using emojis. Millennials hardly express any emotion, situation or words without adding emoticons or at times convey their feelings entirely through emojis. At a time like this, an author Thomas Baekdal posted a significant question to Google CEO Sundar Pichai through his tweet — “I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top”, reports The Indian Express.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Thomas through his tweet raised the issue of how the two conceptually different burgers of Apple and Google was a matter of huge concern. Gauging the immediacy of the post, Pichai instantly took to Twitter and responded to a tweet saying: “Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! http://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Twitteratis plunged to the occasion as Pichai’s tweet was almost an invitation and tweeple left no stone unturned to make this thread into an interesting one with their suggestions on what they thought what the hierarchy of burger would be. One tweet said: “obviously cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by tomato – so both are in the wrong.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Twitterati:

Well you could leave it up to each hardware maker to decide. But then people would complain about burger fragmentation. — Ina Fried (@inafried) October 29, 2017

If Sundar says they’ll do it, then consider it bun — ????????‍????☕️???? (@hunterwalk) October 29, 2017

Oof. These burger puns are going to ketchup with you in a bad way. — Paul Reynolds (@MugOfPaul) October 29, 2017

Says ah’ you or sesame? — ????????‍????☕️???? (@hunterwalk) October 29, 2017

People, PLEASE lettuce quit while we’re ahead — Alex Bowles (@alexqgb) October 29, 2017

There is only one way: the cheese must melt directly on top of the patty. — Susan J. Fowler ???? (@susanthesquark) October 29, 2017

Cheese always goes on top so it can melt. No contest here… pic.twitter.com/7cnbcVZZgO — Jonathan Longoria (@jonathan3579) October 29, 2017

There, we bring you some hilarious food puns from the twitter thread of Sundar Pichai. Not minding the intensity of Thomas’s tweet but the thread points out to how the entire Twitter world has come out in presenting their own response and idea as to how food culture has been presented or appropriated.