  3. In Apple vs Google burger war, Sundar Pichai wins hearts of Twitterati; here is how

In Apple vs Google burger war, Sundar Pichai wins hearts of Twitterati; here is how

Thomas through his tweet raised the issue of how the two conceptually different burgers of Apple and Google was a matter of huge concern.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 29, 2017 6:14 PM
sundar pichai, twitter, twitterati, apple burger, google burger, burger emoji, apple vs google news, apple vs google cheese in burger, thomas baekdal, cheese, burger war Be it Twitter or Facebook conversations aren’t the same without using emojis. Millennials hardly express any emotion, situation or words without adding emoticons or at times convey their feelings entirely through emojis.
Top News

Be it Twitter or Facebook conversations aren’t the same without using emojis. Millennials hardly express any emotion, situation or words without adding emoticons or at times convey their feelings entirely through emojis. At a time like this, an author Thomas Baekdal posted a significant question to Google CEO Sundar Pichai through his tweet — “I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top”, reports The Indian Express.

Thomas through his tweet raised the issue of how the two conceptually different burgers of Apple and Google was a matter of huge concern. Gauging the immediacy of the post, Pichai instantly took to Twitter and responded to a tweet saying: “Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!

Twitteratis plunged to the occasion as Pichai’s tweet was almost an invitation and tweeple left no stone unturned to make this thread into an interesting one with their suggestions on what they thought what the hierarchy of burger would be. One tweet said: “obviously cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by tomato – so both are in the wrong.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Twitterati:

There, we bring you some hilarious food puns from the twitter thread of Sundar Pichai. Not minding the intensity of Thomas’s tweet but the thread points out to how the entire Twitter world has come out in presenting their own response and idea as to how food culture has been presented or appropriated.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top