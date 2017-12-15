In after sales service, Mercedes ranks highest, says JD Powers

Luxury car owners in India are increasingly seeking convenience when having their vehicle serviced, with more customer-oriented service experience resulting in higher levels of satisfaction, according to the JD Power 2017 India Customer Service Index (Luxury) study. (Image: Reuters)

Luxury car owners in India are increasingly seeking convenience when having their vehicle serviced, with more customer-oriented service experience resulting in higher levels of satisfaction, according to the JD Power 2017 India Customer Service Index (Luxury) study. The study finds that a higher proportion of luxury brand owners are scheduling their vehicle service via appointment in 2017, compared with 2013 (87% versus 77%, respectively). Further, 17% (versus 6% in 2013) of luxury car owners were provided with a door-step service this year, which has contributed to higher levels of satisfaction. Overall satisfaction is 61 points (on a 1,000-point scale) higher among owners whose vehicle is picked up and dropped off at their home or work by the dealership than among those who take their vehicle to the dealership themselves.

Additionally, a higher proportion of luxury car owners used dealership-provided alternative transportation this year, compared with 2013 (31% versus 8%, respectively). Satisfaction among these vehicle owners is 73 points higher than among those who did not use this service. “Luxury vehicle owners view the service process as an essential aspect of car ownership,” said Kaustav Roy, director at JD Power. “With increasingly stressful daily commutes, time commitments and other complexities encountered in the daily lives of customers, owners greatly appreciate attempts made by dealers to ease the effort required for routine service. Dealers that strive to go that extra mile will be more likely to reap the benefits.”

Mercedes-Benz India ranked the highest in after-sales service satisfaction among luxury car players, with a score of 862. BMW ranked second with a score of 849. Others important players in the Indian luxury car segment include Jaguar Land Rover, Audi, Volvo Cars and Lexus. The study was based on responses from 241 new-vehicle owners in the luxury segment who purchased their vehicle between May 2015 and August 2016 and took their vehicle for service to an authorised dealer or service centre between October 2016 and August 2017. It was fielded from May through August 2017.