In a first, Paytm rings-in zero cancellation handling fees charge for flight tickets

Paytm has decided to waive off cancellation-handling charges for flight tickets booked on its platform. Customers who have booked their tickets on Paytm will be levied only a cancellation charge from the respective airline and no additional handling or processing fee will be charged, according to a Times of India report. The cancellation charge is a sum which most of the online travel sites in India charge when a customer requests for cancellation. Regardless of the time, the cancellation sum was mandatory. Abhishek Rajan who is the Vice President of Paytm said that the initiative was ‘first-of-its-kind’ and it was in the best interest of their customers which is the company’s main priority. Besides Paytm deciding to waive off the cancellation-handling charges, customers must still note that the cancellation charge levied by the respective airline has to be paid which ranges from a sum of Rs 2000-Rs 2500 for the cancellation of each ticket.

Paytm has witnessed an augmented growth in travel in the recent months and according to Times of India, it has sold more than 10 million tickets in FY 2017. It has also announced recently it has become the country’s largest player for selling tickets online, after IRCTC. Paytm by catering to all travel bookings this year aims at becoming the largest destination for all travel booking needs.