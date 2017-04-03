In a first, Jet Airways offers Unified Payments Interface option to flyers

With this payment option, Jet Airways is the first ever Indian airline to offer the service. (Reuters)

Private carrier Jet Airways on Monday launched its latest payment mechanism linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Jet Airways flyers would now be able to buy their tickets online not only through their website but also with their android and iOS application. With this payment option, Jet Airways is the first ever Indian airline to offer the service. The UPI system allows customers to transfer money instantaneously between two banks through a smartphone. The system was launched by NPCI in an effort to help the country move towards a more cashless economy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his demonetisation order which also had the goal of moving India towards greater adoption of digital payment systems. After PM Modi government’s 8th November move to demonetise the high value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, the cash-focussed public was caught off guard. Since then several steps to push cashless transactions have been launched not only by the government but also by private firms.

This would be Jet Airways’ newest (it has 20 others too) digital payment option which the flyers can choose from. Talking about smart payment solutions, Jet Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, Jayawaj Shanmugam said that the airline is continuously working towards using technology and ensures that its latest payment option is secured in every way.

To use this mode of payment, all the customers need to do is choose the ‘UPI payment option’ while making the booking. UPI allows the customers to make payments withought the hassle of entering their bank account details everytime as the payment is made through M-pin.

Transacting via UPI is extremely easy for guests who opt for the ‘UPI payment option’ during the booking process in order to transact via a Virtual Payment Address – which acts as their financial address and is linked to their bank accounts. UPI does away with guests having to remember and enter their bank details online to enable transactions and guests only have to remember their M-Pin for facilitating any payment.

The airline in the recent past has launched various customer friendly features and amongst them are selecting a seat, in flight option ‘Jet Screen’ the wifi enabled streaming feature. The airline also recently partnered with Uber.