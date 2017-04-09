In a first: IndiGo operates 900 flights, on way to a 1000 mark

It is a milestone that underlines IndiGo’s position as the largest and fastest growing carrier with 131 Airbus aircraft connecting 44 destinations, the airline said in a statement. (Reuters)

A no-frills carrier has created a history of sorts by flying 900 flights a day for the first time on a single day. Aditya Ghosh, the President of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (DBA IndiGo) tweeted :

Lucky no 7 @IndiGo6E … Yesterday 7th April we flew 900 flights a day for the first time! On our way to a 1000 … keeping India moving! — Aditya Ghosh (@AdityaGhosh6E) April 8, 2017

It is a milestone that underlines IndiGo’s position as the largest and fastest growing carrier with 131 Airbus aircraft connecting 44 destinations, the airline said in a statement. “IndiGo adds yet another feat to its swelling list of milestones by operating 900 flights yesterday (April 7), the highest ever by an Indian airline in the history of Indian Civil Aviation,” it said.

IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh said, “We at IndiGo are thrilled on having flown 900 daily flights for the first time on Friday. I understand it’s some kind of a record for civil aviation in India. Now the team is excited to reach the 1,000 flight milestone. Thank you to the hundreds of thousands of travelers who choose IndiGo every day.”

The 900 mark is indeed very laudable as GoAir operates only around 140 to 150 flights daily. IndiGo continues to be the market leader in aviation market in India. It has cornered 39.5% of the market in February, taking the two-month aggregate to 39.6%. It carried 34.19 lakh passengers in February.