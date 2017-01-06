Immigration Bill being reintroduced right at start of the year worth noting: Nasscom

“US economy will face severe skill-shortage if the Bill is passed. Closure of roots of bringing in workers will further hit US jobs,” it said.

Stating that the Immigration Bill being reintroduced right at start of the year is worth noting, Nasscom on Friday said the deeper concern is the discriminatory nature of the Bill. “US economy will face severe skill-shortage if the Bill is passed. Closure of roots of bringing in workers will further hit US jobs,” it said.

Meanwhile, US re-introduced a bill backing key changes in the H1-B programme that allows skilled workers from countries like India to fill high-tech jobs in the US. It was re-introduced by two lawmakers who claim that that it will help crack down on the work visa abuse.

The ‘Protect and Grow American Jobs Act’ makes important changes to the eligibility requirements for H1-B Visa exemptions was re-introduced yesterday by Republican Darrell Issa and Scott Peters – both from California. The bill among other things increase the minimum salary of H-1B visa to USD 100,000 per annum and eliminate the Masters Degree exemption.

The legislation, they argued, will help crack down on abuse and ensure that these jobs remain available for the best and brightest talent from around the world. The bill comes after a number of companies –Disney, SoCal Edison and others — have come under fire for abusing the H1B Visa programme to replace American workers with foreign workers.

The two lawmakers claimed that the legislation would cut down on abuse by eliminating the masters degree exemption, which has become abused as foreign workers seeking H1B Visas have increasingly sought and obtained low-quality certificates to meet the requirements for an exemption just to qualify for H1B, instead of keeping the positions open for truly high-skilled positions that companies cannot fill domestically.

The bill had faced opposition last year in Congress. Reshaping immigration is a central tenet of President-elect Donald Trump’s push for companies to invest and hire more in the US.

Trump has listed immigration reform among five executive actions he plans to take on his first day in office. They include asking the Department of Labor to investigate “all abuses of the visa programmes that undercut the American worker.”

