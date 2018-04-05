IL&FS Rail pips RInfra in race to run Mumbai monorail

IL&FS Rail has pipped RInfra with a bid of Rs 2,000 crore to operate and maintain the Mumbai monorail network.

IL&FS Rail has pipped RInfra with a bid of Rs 2,000 crore to operate and maintain the Mumbai monorail network. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the implementing agency for the project, had estimated the cost at Rs 1,000 crore. The operations and maintenance contract is for a period of 10 years. The monorail, operating between the suburbs of Chembur and Vadala, was built and continues to be operated by Malaysia’s Scomi Engineering. Scomi is the lead partner in a joint venture with Larsen & Toubro.