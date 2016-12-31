IL&FS Engineering Services bags Rs 243 crore Karnataka road works

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company today announced bagging a Rs 242.5-crore road project in Karnataka. (Reuters)

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company today announced bagging a Rs 242.5-crore road project in Karnataka.

“IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd (IL&FS Engineering Services) has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a road contract from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) through CE (NH) PWD, Government of Karnataka, for a total value of Rs 242.56 crore,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

The project involves widening of two or four lanes with paved shoulders on Bidar to Humnabad section of NH-50 in EPC mode in Karnataka with a completion period of 24 months, the statement said.

You may also like to watch:

IL&FS Engineering Services is executing a metro rail contract in Karnataka for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for a value of Rs 326.99 crore, it said.

IL&FS Engineering Services is one of the leading multi-national infrastructure development, construction and project management companies with nearly three decades of experience in executing landmark projects.