IIT Madras team wins second season at Samsung EDGE 2017

IIT-Madras emerged winners at the Samsung E.D.G.E. 2017 competition at Gurgaon recently, in which nearly 2,370 students from 19 top institutions participated. The competition gives an opportunity to students to interact with the leadership team at Samsung on real-world business problems, a press release said. The students of IIT Madras — Sudarsan M S, Saurabh Sinha and Makesh S were the winners, followed by National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow came third. Ten teams which won the zonal rounds qualified for the national finals of the Samsung E.D.G.E. (Empowering Dreams Gaining Excellence) programme, held at Gurgaon on December 4.

The release said Samsung E.D.G.E. brings bright minds from campuses together to ideate and showcase their talents on a national platform.It also gives an opportunity for the students to interact with the leadership team of Samsung. The top 10 teams this year worked on Samsung’s Intelligent Interface Bixby, growth opportunities in smart cities and designing devices for young single-person households, it said.

“We are overjoyed by the level of enthusiasm to participate and ideation by the students at Samsung EDGE 2017. This year we engaged with students from diverse domains”, Samsung Southwest Asia,Human Resources,Director B K Lee said. The winning team received cash prize of Rs three lakh. Each member also bagged a Galaxy Note8 smartphone. The second placed team received Rs 1.50 lakh. The third placed team received prize money of Rs 75,000, the release added.