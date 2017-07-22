IGL kicks off pilot project for gas-run gensets in NCR

Many residential societies in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad use diesel-run generators as power backup. (Express Photo)

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the sole retailer of CNG and piped natural gas in national capital region, today said it has started a pilot project to run diesel generators on gas in residential complexes with a view to cut pollution levels. Many residential societies in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad use diesel-run generators as power backup. The pilot to run these on cleaner, cheaper gas was started today, the company said in a statement here. “Apart from environmental benefits, this initiative is expected to reduce operational cost of running power backup gensets by around 20 per cent if run on full capacity,” it said. V Nagarajan, Director (Commercial), IGL inaugurated the supply of piped natural gas as a fuel to dual injection gensets at a residential complex in Noida. While running at full capacity, the usage of gas and diesel is expected to be in the ratio of 70:30. However, due to limited occupancy levels in residential complexes, the usage of both gas and diesel is expected to be equal. “It is estimated that using gas along with diesel for power backup would result in savings of around 20 per cent in operational running cost in comparison to diesel at its current price. The payback period on capital investment is estimated to be around eight months,” it said.

In line with its vision to be a clean energy solutions provider to the society, IGL has started approaching residential complexes across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to convert their power backup arrangements to run on gas.