IESA names Ashwini Aggarwal as new chairman

IESA has worked with central and state governments to bring out policies for the Indian electronics and semiconductor sector. (Reuters)

Indian electronics industry body IESA today announced appointment of Ashwini K Aggarwal as its new chairman and Anilkumar Muniswamy vice-chairman. “Ashwini K Aggarwal, India Director of Applied Materials, is the new chairman and Anilkumar Muniswamy, Director, SLN Technologies Ltd, is the vice-chairman of IESA,” India Electronics and Semiconductor Association said in a statement.

“Our priorities this year will be to consolidate the increasing traction on Make in India, nurture the emerging green shoots of start-ups and entrepreneurs and build on ground activation for talent development and innovation,” Aggarwal said.

He succeeds Rambus Technologies Managing Director K Krishna Moorthy following completion of his tenure.

Samsung Semiconductor India Research Memory Solutions Vice-President Rajesh Krishnan has been appointed new treasurer of IESA.

Three new members — STMicroelectronics MD Vivek Sharma, Intel India Director for operations and strategic relations Jitendra Chaddah and Texas Instruments’ Director for corporate affairs — will also join the IESA executive council. PTI PRS ARD 04181854