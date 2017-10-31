IDFC-Shriram merger called off over valuation

IDFC and the Shriram Group have called off the proposed merger between the two groups that was announced earlier this year due to disagreements over the structure and valuation of the deal.

IDFC and the Shriram Group have called off the proposed merger between the two groups that was announced earlier this year due to disagreements over the structure and valuation of the deal. “Despite best efforts by both Shriram and IDFC, we could not hit common ground and arrive at a mutually acceptable structure and valuation,” Shriram City Union Finance, which was supposed to be merged into IDFC Bank according to the contour of the merger shared by the companies, said in a stock exchange notification on Monday. “Both parties have agreed for aborting any further discussions on the proposed potential combination.

Consequently the confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement entered between both the groups stands terminated with immediate effect,” Shriram City Union, which provides two-wheeler and retail loans, added. The two groups had entered into an exclusivity agreement for three months on July 8 to explore a merger that would help build a mass retail franchise with a universal bank at its core offering customers a wide range of products. Earlier this month, IDFC extended the agreement to November 8. As per the contours of the merger, while Shriram City Union was slated to be merged into IDFC Bank, Shriram Transport Finance, a financier of used commercial vehicles, was supposed to remain as a listed subsidiary of IDFC. The life and general insurance businesses of the Shriram Group are also supposed to become subsidiaries of IDFC, which would hold 75% stake in them. In a stock exchange notification, IDFC said, “This is to inform you that despite best efforts, IDFC Group and Shriram Group, have not been able to reach common ground on a mutually acceptable swap ratio”.

Sources involved in the deal had recently said that shareholders of Shriram Transport are unhappy with the current structure of the merger as they fear dilution in value and are pushing for a change in the structure of the deal. “The minority shareholders are bargaining hard to sweeten the deal for themselves,” the source had added. Shortly after the deal was announced in July, Nomura Global Market Research had written in a note to investors that a 100% absorption of Shriram Transport by IDFC would mean that investors of STFC would hold shares of IDFC, which is a holding company and attracts holding discount. “We believe this compromises Shriram Transport’s investors as they will hold a company with diverse businesses (IDFC Limited) after merger rather than holding a focused used CVfinancier. If this has to happen and get shareholder approval, we believe STFC investors will have to be fairly compensated in terms of the swap ratio,” Nomura had said.