IDFC Bank launches 100th branch at Honnali in Karnataka

IDFC Bank has launched its 100th branch at Honnali, Karnataka and plans to expand its network in the metros in the next one year.

“We’ve been working with a focused passion on digital inclusion, designed to bridge the growing divide between rural and urban ways of banking.

A 100-branch build-out in two years reflects the bank’s sense of purpose and commitment to improving customer experience across the full range of retail customer segments,” Dr Rajiv Lall, Founder MD and CEO, IDFC Bank said in a statement today. Of the 100 branches, 17 are in the metro cities. The bank plans to expand its branch network in the metros in the next one year, for a balanced presence in metro, urban and rural geographies. The scale-up will take the bank’s network in metros alone to 100 branches, it added. This coincides with the completion of the bank’s second year of operations.