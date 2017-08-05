ICRA downgrades Rs 900-crore commercial paper programme of Janalakshmi Financial

The ratings agency also revised its outlook on the long-term rating to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’.

ICRA on Friday downgraded the short-term rating for the commercial paper programme of Janalakshmi Financial Services (JFSL) to ‘ICRA A1’ from ‘ICRA A1+’. The ratings agency also revised its outlook on the long-term rating to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’. ICRA has revised the short-term rating outstanding on the Rs 900-crore commercial paper programme of JFSL by one notch to ‘ICRA A1’. It said the revision in the rating outlook factors in the continued weakness in JFSL’s collection efficiency, leading to a steady increase in delinquencies in the harder buckets, which is expected to result in higher-than-anticipated credit costs in near to medium term.

JFSL’s overall collections dropped to 76% in June from 79% in May 2017, and 77% average during the six months ended May 2017. With stagnant collection levels, the company’s deep delinquency bucket (180+dpd) increased sharply to 12.9% as on June 30, 2017 (0.7% as on April 30, 2017), even as those in the softer delinquency bucket (30+ dpd) stabilised over the past two months. Given high overdues and expected increase in credit costs, the company’s profitability and capital structure are likely to be adversely impacted in near term.

However, the impact on capitalisation may be cushioned to an extent by an expected capital raising of about Rs 1,500 crore this month. The agency observed that profitability indicators of the company moderated, with return on asset declining from 1.7% in FY16 to 1.2% in FY17 due to increase in credit costs from 1.0% to 2.1% in FY17. Going forward, its provisioning requirement is expected to remain high. Further, the company’s operational costs would increase on account of the SFB conversion, which could also strain profitability levels in near term.