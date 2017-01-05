IBM India announces ex-MS honcho Bajwa as new MD

As chairman, Narayanan will play a critical role in enabling capabilities across IBM’s global missions in India, global centres of excellence, research and innovation labs. (Reuters)

IBM India has announced key management changes with the appointment of Karan Bajwa as managing director succeeding Vanitha Narayanan who is now elevated as chairman.

As managing director of IBM India, Bajwa will be responsible for all strategic and operational matters related to IBM’s sales, marketing, services and delivery operations in the India/South Asia region, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. He will lead the team to win new business, shape market opportunities by building alliances and partnerships and solidify the company’s position in the marketplace, said to a press release by IBM.

As chairman, Narayanan will play a critical role in enabling capabilities across IBM’s global missions in India, global centres of excellence, research and innovation labs. IBM will rely on her leadership to engage and further strengthen the government and regulatory affairs initiatives, the release said.

Bajwa joined IBM in 2016 as executive for Strategy and Transformation in the Asia Pacific region. Prior to this he was the managing director, Microsoft India where, besides leading the India business for the company, he also led the cloud transition and the eco-system engagement. Prior to that he has served in various roles in Microsoft and Cisco. Bajwa had earlier worked with IBM between 2001 and 2005 handling the networking business and was based in Singapore.

“By constantly reinventing itself and investing in innovation, IBM today is in a sweet spot to help businesses and governments with their digital transformation journey. I look forward to partnering with the industry, our ecosystem and the IBM team to further strengthen our business in the region,” said, Bajwa.

Narayanan has over 29 years of experience working across IBM in several countries. She has been a part of the IBM India/South Asia business since 2009 and was appointed to the position of managing director in 2013. According to the release, in her tenure as the managing director, she has consistently led strong revenue growth and expanded India’s footprint across new industries, making India one of the fastest growing markets for IBM.