I&B Ministry seeks TRAI suggestions on uplinking/downlinking norms of TV channels

According to a statement by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the government felt there was a need to amend some of these norms to ensure healthy growth of the broadcasting sector. (Reuters)

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has sought suggestions from telecom regulator TRAI on norms related to uplinking and downlinking of TV channels in view of changes in technology and “lessons learnt” from recent experiences. According to a statement by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the government felt there was a need to amend some of these norms to ensure healthy growth of the broadcasting sector. Following the ministry’s missive, the TRAI yesterday released a consultation paper on the issues related to uplinking and downlinking of TV channels. The present norms came into effect over five years ago. In a letter to TRAI, the ministry said “keeping in view the change in technology, market scenarios, and the lessons learnt in the last few years of their operations, there is need to review/amend some of the provisions of these guidelines to ensure healthy growth of the broadcasting sector,” according to the statement.

(More details are awaited.)