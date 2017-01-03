I want to go to Rio: Prathap Suthan, MD & COO, Bang In The Middle

Prathap Suthan, Managing Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Bang In The Middle

A movie I’d like to watch again

The Godfather. I would consider it as among the finest stories ever told. There is a quote by Don Corleone that comes back often. “Friendship is everything. Friendship is more than talent. It is more than the government. It is almost the equal of family.”

My inspiration

My inspiration comes from following the legend of just one advertising man — Lee Clow. For a person who started his career in 1968, he wears shorts and sandals to work, and is still shaking the tree. Delighted to have spent a little time with him.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Lawyer. The ultimate lateral profession where you connect and argue things out using all sorts of wayward and unconnected dots. Very much like advertising.

My wanderlust

I want to go to Rio. Ever since I saw the Carnival, many years ago in one of the National Geographic issues, I have wanted to be in the middle of that madness.

Indulgence is…

Nothing gets my taste buds going than the call of appams and mutton stew. Anything else will be an artificial effort. I could have said Chateaubriand, but why?

— As told to Ananya Saha