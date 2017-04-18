I stay away from grandiose ideas, says Oxigen Services MD Pramod Saxena

Oxigen Services MD Pramod Saxena. (YouTube)

The job

I love inspiring young minds and mentoring them. Working on innovations for the future excites me. I am a people’s person, believing in a boundary-less organisation. I do not believe in boastful announcements to create a false sense of well being which seems to have become a norm for new-age organisations and start-ups in a mad rush to get ahead of others. Built to last and conservatism is my style.

The Weekdays

My day starts at 6.30am. I complete my yoga and meditation hour, and then settle down to catching up with news, emails, and look up LinkedIn if the time permits for about an hour between tea and breakfast. After responding to all my mails, I start office by 10.30am with highest priority actions on the top of my mind. While I look forward to strategic planning, studying new opportunities that align with our business goals interest me more. I prefer to stay away from grandiose ideas that sound big but yield little returns.

The weekend

I AM PASSIONATE about reading, but family remains priority. I love my playtime with my four young grandchildren. And when they sleep, I either read, watch a movie or listen to music. I only need the slightest of excuse to host friends for an evening of malts and biryani.

The toys

My iPhone and iPod, pens and my golf sprees.

The logos

Hugo Boss for daily wear, Canali for office wear and Zegna for event wear. I prefer Raghvendra Rathore for formal Indian wear, formal shoes from Moreschi and sports shoes from Nike. A 1998 Rolex is my regular watch and a 2003 Patek Philippe my prized possession. I love ties and scarves from Burberry, Gucci and Valentino.

— As told to Ananya Saha