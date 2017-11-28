‘I own more books than I can ever finish’

My job is the best job in the world, because we help people make better money decisions, in fun ways.

The job

My job is the best job in the world, because we help people make better money decisions, in fun ways. Marketing in BFSI is seen as MarCom, but like (Peter) Drucker, we see our job as representing the consumer to the brand, ergo we influence product design, user experience and service standards, leading to more brand love, hopefully. We also get to plan how to deploy our own CSR purse to best effect, and nothing can be more rewarding than that.

The Weekdays

I crawl out of bed at 6.30 am, work out for a bit, then spend a few precious minutes with my kids at breakfast and go to work. My day toggles between the ‘important’ (I love to do) and the ‘urgent’ (I have to do) meetings that start late and go on too long; reading (learning, really, because I still feel like a rookie at my job); and the very rare epiphany that too often comes just a day too late. I try to get home in time to dine with the family, and tune out of work totally. I end the day with some light reading.

The Weekend

My weekends are divided between ‘us-time’ with my wife, volunteering at my children’s school, catching up on my reading (always backlogged, I already own more books than I can ever finish), watching a movie and intense malt-fuelled discussions with friends.

The Toys

Android phone, Chromecast and my movie projector.

The Logos

Hush Puppies for comfort, Uniqlo shirts and pants for quality, and Toyota Innova for reassuring reliability.

— As told to Ananya Saha