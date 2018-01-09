‘I love Apple devices’: Vinita Jain, Chairman, Biotique

Vinita Jain, Chairman, Biotique.

By-Ananya Saha

The job

I am doing what I love. At Biotique, we create innovative products for the health, beauty and well-being of our customers. I personally believe in the principle of doing what you love and being passionate about it. I love my job as I have followed my passion for Ayurveda, research and development.

The Weekdays

Getting the right start to your day is extremely important. I start my day early with yoga and meditation. It keeps me full of energy throughout the day. Once in office, I like to directly engage with teams and spend a good chunk of my time supporting and encouraging them to succeed. Reading in the night is part of my routine of winding down to sleep.

The Weekend

I follow my yoga and meditation routine. I spend weekends catching up with family and friends, going to the gym and reading. I carve out a few hours in the evening to prepare for the working week ahead.

The Toys

I love Apple devices for their advanced technology yet simplistic design.

The Logos

Apple, Dolce & Gabbana.