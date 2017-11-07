I hate going to malls: Viraj Bahl, Founder and CEO, Veeba

The Job
My love for good food has made me passionate about my work. There isn’t anything that I don’t like about my job. I am doing what I love.
The Weekdays
I start my day early at 6am, go for a jog and get into the office by 10:30am. I try and finish all my meetings and writing work by afternoon and spend more time in product development at the R&D section. I look forward to interacting with customers and hearing from them.
The Weekend
I devote my weekends to my family. I hate going to malls and instead prefer being at home in the company of my children.
The Toys
My iPhone.
The logos
Apple, Lacoste and Nike.
— As told to Ananya Saha