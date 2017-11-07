  3. I hate going to malls: Viraj Bahl, Founder and CEO, Veeba

My love for good food has made me passionate about my work. There isn’t anything that I don’t like about my job. I am doing what I love.

Published: November 7, 2017 1:59 AM
viraj bahl, viraj bahl interview, interview of viraj bahl Viraj Bahl, Founder and CEO, Veeba.
The Job

The Weekdays

I start my day early at 6am, go for a jog and get into the office by 10:30am. I try and finish all my meetings and writing work by afternoon and spend more time in product development at the R&D section. I look forward to interacting with customers and hearing from them.

The Weekend

I devote my weekends to my family. I hate going to malls and instead prefer being at home in the company of my children.

The Toys

My iPhone.

The logos

Apple, Lacoste and Nike.

As told to Ananya Saha

