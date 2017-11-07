I hate going to malls: Viraj Bahl, Founder and CEO, Veeba

Viraj Bahl, Founder and CEO, Veeba.

The Job

My love for good food has made me passionate about my work. There isn’t anything that I don’t like about my job. I am doing what I love.

The Weekdays

I start my day early at 6am, go for a jog and get into the office by 10:30am. I try and finish all my meetings and writing work by afternoon and spend more time in product development at the R&D section. I look forward to interacting with customers and hearing from them.

The Weekend

I devote my weekends to my family. I hate going to malls and instead prefer being at home in the company of my children.

The Toys

My iPhone.

The logos

Apple, Lacoste and Nike.

— As told to Ananya Saha