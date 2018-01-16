‘I guzzle up tons of information’: Shriti Malhotra, COO, The Body Shop India

Shriti Malhotra, COO, The Body Shop India

The job

Retail is the oldest profession in the world, where rules get rewritten every day with data, technology, human intelligence, social interfaces and myriad cultural experiences. All retailers get huge daily doses of vigour, challenges and experiences. We are always on the run. I do not like it when customers fail to acknowledge the detail in our retail! There is a lot of thought and effort we put in to enhance our customer’s experience to make it world-class.

The Weekdays

Every day is packed with action. I would describe my days as full of energy, analytics, meetings, reviews, teamwork and getting everyone moving up on the barometer. It takes a lot of hard work and perseverance to overcome challenges, and turn them into opportunities every day. Retail is a mix of science, art and lots of math thrown in to drive a profitable P&L. It is important to be always on the move, both mentally and physically, to challenge the status quo, and to keep moving the goal post. This also means I need to be physically fit and full of stamina. I do personal fitness training on a few days of the week and daily walks. Eating right matters the most. But nothing heals the mind and body like yoga. Yoga is not a work-out, it is a work-in.

The Weekend

Weekends are for leisurely catching up with my son who is away at the university. Other than that, I feel energised by simply being outdoors. I love the sun in my eye and wind in my hair. I work in the garden and farm — pruning flowers, planting and harvesting seasonal organic vegetables. A day at the farm gets me an abundant dose of nature, oxygen and energy. It beats 100 repetitions at the gym. I read a lot, across genres — fiction, management, biographies, books on religion, ideological books, newspapers and magazines; and if nothing else, it’s Wikipedia!

The Toys

It is my internet browser and search engines. I search everything — current stories, economic news, history, geography, music and movies — I guzzle up tons of information every day.

— As told to Ananya Saha