I get to shape consumer perception: Skoda India honcho Ashutosh Dixit on why he loves his job

Ashutosh Dixit, Director, sales, service & marketing, Škoda India

1: The Job

I love my job because I work with one of the oldest automotive brands in the world with over 120 years of heritage. What’s even more exciting is that I get to shape consumer perception for this brand in India. Defining what the brand stands for — breaking away from the clutter, consistently being in the consideration set of each participating segment, and establishing Škoda as the most sought after premium and reliable automotive brand in India is an even more enthralling task. What makes life difficult for me is the volatility and hyper-sensitivity of the Indian automotive market.

2: The Weekdays

During the week, my day begins around 8am and winds up around 12 hours later. I prefer to utilise my time efficiently by adhering to a sacrosanct calendar, prioritising jobs and scheduling meetings. I strongly believe in efficiency and adeptness, thereby preparing for meetings and discussion with prior information. Given my leadership role, I am always in the quest to find newer ways to create positive energy and an ambient work environment for my team.

3: The Weekend

I prefer to indulge in some sport, preferably running and badminton. This is usually followed by time with my family. I unwind by watching movies and dining with my family and friends.

4: The Toys

The tablet. It provides access to the material that I am interested in — reading, entertainment or even when browsing news.

5: The Logos

Hugo Boss is an all-time favourite.

— As told to Ananya Saha