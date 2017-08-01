Cleartip product head Subramanya Sharma ensures a road trip every month; here is why

Subramanya Sharma, CMO & Product Head, Cleartrip

By: Ananya Saha

The Job

I love building great products that impact millions of consumers. That’s what I get to do in my job as well, which is immensely satisfying. The fact that I am also a consumer of the service gives me an additional thrill. With a rare combination of being responsible for both product and marketing, I have an incredible power to marry both, and create a consumer product brand that everybody loves. To top it, I am blessed to be working with talented and motivated folks who believe in what we originally set out to do. I hate long meetings which don’t end up solving problems.

The Weekdays

My day begins with a morning walk with my wife. I reach office around 10am, post dropping my daughter to school. During the day, I keep reviewing projects or issues in marketing and our product, and help in removing roadblocks. I am an email freak, striving for Inbox Zero pretty much every four-five hours to ensure there is nothing waiting on me. Post 8pm when I am relatively free, I tend to glance through customer feedback emails, and also read a bit online. My day ends at around 9pm. Thursday is my favourite day as I get to spend a lot of time playing with the product and looking at the consumer usage data, sitting with our designers and product folks to chalk out a mid to long term product roadmap.

The Weekend

I run 10 km every Saturday, which helps me rejuvenate and get a great start to the weekend. Since I am a bit of a workaholic during the weekdays, weekends are strictly devoted to my family. Trying out new restaurants or hanging out with a couple of college buddies helps to bond in a leisurely setting. Also, my wife and I ensure a road trip every month.

The Toys

Ours is an Apple family, and we can’t do away with our iPhones or our iMacs. My latest obsession is the Apple watch — it keeps me curious these days.

The Logos

Apple, Nike, Levi’s and Honda are some of my favourite brands.