I do not like the need for diplomacy: Rahul Agarwal, MD & CEO, Lenovo India

Rahul Agarwal, MD & CEO, Lenovo India

The job

I love my job because of the sheer thrill, pace, complexity, variety, decision making and its speed. I like meeting employees and understanding what’s working well and what’s not, trying to understand the challenges and working together to address them. However, I do not like the number of long and overrated reviews both upwards and downwards — that need for diplomacy as one rises in the organisation and not always being able to spend quality time with my teams.

The Weekdays

I get up at 5.30am and hit the gym for 75 minutes. I start the day by going over the day’s and rest of the week’s plan and calendar. I cut out at least one non-critical item to create time and space. I have 8-10 meetings a day, on an average. Usually lunch is a 10-minute affair during a meeting, which I do not prefer. I like to divide my time equitably between operations, people and strategy. Many meetings see me challenging people and making them feel more accountable. The day-to-day focus is mostly on operations which is usually the missing link in organisations. I believe that working long hours often comes at the expense of being inefficient. So I like to leave not too late and that also sets the tone in the organisation. I usually travel on Wednesdays and Thursdays to meet customers, channel partners and employees.

I don’t like the ruthless travel schedule but I realise that’s when you learn the most.

The Weekend

It involves longer workouts, reading books, watching movies, catching up with my friends and sleep.

The Toys

I like to have my Moto phone and fitness band all the time.

The logos

I am quality conscious instead of brand conscious.

— As told to Ananya Saha